Great town house with 2 car garage and lots of spaces conveniently located near cross road shopping center in Cary. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Wood floor throughout the main level. 4 Spacious bedrooms and a big deck to enjoy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8809 Macedonia Drive have any available units?
8809 Macedonia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cary, NC.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 8809 Macedonia Drive have?
Some of 8809 Macedonia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8809 Macedonia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8809 Macedonia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.