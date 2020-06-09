All apartments in Cary
Find more places like 8809 Macedonia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cary, NC
/
8809 Macedonia Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

8809 Macedonia Drive

8809 Macedonia Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cary
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8809 Macedonia Lake Drive, Cary, NC 27518

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great town house with 2 car garage and lots of spaces conveniently located near cross road shopping center in Cary. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Wood floor throughout the main level. 4 Spacious bedrooms and a big deck to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8809 Macedonia Drive have any available units?
8809 Macedonia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cary, NC.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 8809 Macedonia Drive have?
Some of 8809 Macedonia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8809 Macedonia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8809 Macedonia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8809 Macedonia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8809 Macedonia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 8809 Macedonia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8809 Macedonia Drive does offer parking.
Does 8809 Macedonia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8809 Macedonia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8809 Macedonia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8809 Macedonia Drive has a pool.
Does 8809 Macedonia Drive have accessible units?
No, 8809 Macedonia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8809 Macedonia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8809 Macedonia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tradition at Stonewater
12000 Wisdom Dr
Cary, NC 27519
Town Station
2025 Swift Commons Ln
Cary, NC 27513
Parkside Place Apartments
200 Dominion Oak Circle
Cary, NC 27519
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St
Cary, NC 27519
Tryon Place
4101 Skye Ln
Cary, NC 27518
Town Station Lofts
1000 Ballena Cir
Cary, NC 27513
Trilogy Cary
1106 Scenic Club Drive
Cary, NC 27519
Cary Pines
1331 Wicklow Ct
Cary, NC 27511

Similar Pages

Cary 1 BedroomsCary 2 Bedrooms
Cary Apartments with BalconyCary Apartments with Pool
Cary Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NC
Knightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lochmere
Cary Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill