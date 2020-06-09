8809 Macedonia Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great town house with 2 car garage and lots of spaces conveniently located near cross road shopping center in Cary. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Wood floor throughout the main level. 4 Spacious bedrooms and a big deck to enjoy.