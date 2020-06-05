All apartments in Cary
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

713 Suffield Way

713 Suffield Way · (919) 415-1589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

713 Suffield Way, Cary, NC 27560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 713 Suffield Way · Avail. Jul 7

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2242 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
guest suite
713 Suffield Way Available 07/07/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom townhome in Twin Lakes with 1st floor guest suite and bath! - Available in July! Second floor with center kitchen and large island granite, countertops and tile backsplash. Master bath with separate tub, plus 2 additional bedrooms on 3rd floor. Laundry room with utility sink! Minutes to RTP and easy interstate access, Minutes to grocery, shopping, and dining! Huge amenity center with pool. One time $300 non-refundable pet fee.

* Inquire now and we will email steps to schedule a showing online!!

(RLNE4804764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Suffield Way have any available units?
713 Suffield Way has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 Suffield Way have?
Some of 713 Suffield Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Suffield Way currently offering any rent specials?
713 Suffield Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Suffield Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 Suffield Way is pet friendly.
Does 713 Suffield Way offer parking?
No, 713 Suffield Way does not offer parking.
Does 713 Suffield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Suffield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Suffield Way have a pool?
Yes, 713 Suffield Way has a pool.
Does 713 Suffield Way have accessible units?
No, 713 Suffield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Suffield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 Suffield Way does not have units with dishwashers.
