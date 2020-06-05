Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly pool guest suite

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool guest suite

713 Suffield Way Available 07/07/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom townhome in Twin Lakes with 1st floor guest suite and bath! - Available in July! Second floor with center kitchen and large island granite, countertops and tile backsplash. Master bath with separate tub, plus 2 additional bedrooms on 3rd floor. Laundry room with utility sink! Minutes to RTP and easy interstate access, Minutes to grocery, shopping, and dining! Huge amenity center with pool. One time $300 non-refundable pet fee.



* Inquire now and we will email steps to schedule a showing online!!



(RLNE4804764)