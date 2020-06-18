All apartments in Cary
617 Wakehurst Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:27 PM

617 Wakehurst Drive

617 Wakehurst Drive · (919) 306-5665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

617 Wakehurst Drive, Cary, NC 27519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2189 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Move in ready! Beautiful home, minutes from RTP, 55 and 64 HWY, and desired neighborhood with nature trails and community pool. Updated grey wood flooring throughout main floor. Separate dining and formal living rooms. 2 story living room with wood bring fireplace. Granite counters, tile back splash, stainless appliances in kitchen. Front load washer/dryer included in mud/laundry room. Loft/office 2nd floor overlooks family room. Large Master with vaulted ceiling and walk in closet. Fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Wakehurst Drive have any available units?
617 Wakehurst Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 Wakehurst Drive have?
Some of 617 Wakehurst Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Wakehurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
617 Wakehurst Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Wakehurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 617 Wakehurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 617 Wakehurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 617 Wakehurst Drive does offer parking.
Does 617 Wakehurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 Wakehurst Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Wakehurst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 617 Wakehurst Drive has a pool.
Does 617 Wakehurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 617 Wakehurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Wakehurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Wakehurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
