617 Wakehurst Drive

Amenities
Move in ready! Beautiful home, minutes from RTP, 55 and 64 HWY, and desired neighborhood with nature trails and community pool. Updated grey wood flooring throughout main floor. Separate dining and formal living rooms. 2 story living room with wood bring fireplace. Granite counters, tile back splash, stainless appliances in kitchen. Front load washer/dryer included in mud/laundry room. Loft/office 2nd floor overlooks family room. Large Master with vaulted ceiling and walk in closet. Fenced yard.