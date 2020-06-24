All apartments in Cary
6126 Deerwood Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

6126 Deerwood Place

6126 Deerwood Place · (919) 675-1444 ext. 60
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6126 Deerwood Place, Cary, NC 27607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6126 Deerwood Place · Avail. Aug 10

$995

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 896 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
6126 Deerwood Place Available 08/10/20 Nice 2 bedroom townhouse on the Raleigh/Cary border! - Coming Soon - Appointments by email only.

Nice 2 bedroom townhouse in West Raleigh on the Cary border, available now! Located in a family-oriented community on a quiet cul-de-sac this property offers a private neighborhood with great location - just minutes from Crossroads Shopping Center, Cary Town Center, North Harrison Ave/Maynard Rd. shopping centers, and exit 290 on I-40.

Here's what you get: Open and spacious kitchen, dishwasher, laminate hardwood flooring on 1st floor, all-electric household, and more!

Pets negotiable with approval and fees. 1 pet limit.
650+ credit requirement.
No undergrads.
24 hour minimum notice for showing requests.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Brett and Johnny at properties@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE2828395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6126 Deerwood Place have any available units?
6126 Deerwood Place has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 6126 Deerwood Place have?
Some of 6126 Deerwood Place's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6126 Deerwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
6126 Deerwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6126 Deerwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6126 Deerwood Place is pet friendly.
Does 6126 Deerwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 6126 Deerwood Place offers parking.
Does 6126 Deerwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6126 Deerwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6126 Deerwood Place have a pool?
No, 6126 Deerwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 6126 Deerwood Place have accessible units?
No, 6126 Deerwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6126 Deerwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6126 Deerwood Place has units with dishwashers.
