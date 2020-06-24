Amenities
6126 Deerwood Place Available 08/10/20 Nice 2 bedroom townhouse on the Raleigh/Cary border! - Coming Soon - Appointments by email only.
Nice 2 bedroom townhouse in West Raleigh on the Cary border, available now! Located in a family-oriented community on a quiet cul-de-sac this property offers a private neighborhood with great location - just minutes from Crossroads Shopping Center, Cary Town Center, North Harrison Ave/Maynard Rd. shopping centers, and exit 290 on I-40.
Here's what you get: Open and spacious kitchen, dishwasher, laminate hardwood flooring on 1st floor, all-electric household, and more!
Pets negotiable with approval and fees. 1 pet limit.
650+ credit requirement.
No undergrads.
24 hour minimum notice for showing requests.
Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Brett and Johnny at properties@acorn-oak.com
(RLNE2828395)