Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

6126 Deerwood Place Available 08/10/20 Nice 2 bedroom townhouse on the Raleigh/Cary border! - Coming Soon - Appointments by email only.



Nice 2 bedroom townhouse in West Raleigh on the Cary border, available now! Located in a family-oriented community on a quiet cul-de-sac this property offers a private neighborhood with great location - just minutes from Crossroads Shopping Center, Cary Town Center, North Harrison Ave/Maynard Rd. shopping centers, and exit 290 on I-40.



Here's what you get: Open and spacious kitchen, dishwasher, laminate hardwood flooring on 1st floor, all-electric household, and more!



Pets negotiable with approval and fees. 1 pet limit.

650+ credit requirement.

No undergrads.

24 hour minimum notice for showing requests.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Brett and Johnny at properties@acorn-oak.com



