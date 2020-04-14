All apartments in Cary
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

5100 Trembath Ln

5100 Trembath Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5100 Trembath Lane, Cary, NC 27519

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available 09/15/20 5100 Trembath Ln in Cary - $3400/mo - Property Id: 287335

Available 9/15! Call Town & Country Realty at 919-303-9800! Beautiful single family home nestled in West Cary's Fryars Gate subdivision! Community Pool! 3 car garage! Independent suite on first floor with bedroom, bathroom, PRIVATE den, and kitchenette - perfect for family visits or Au Pair. Open plan living room & kitchen with granite countertops, gas range. SPACIOUS Owner's Suite with spa bath upstairs, plus 2 more bedrooms each with access to private bath. Large bonus/loft space! Screen porch for year round enjoyment. MLS # 2320654 Video Tour: https://www.tourfactory.com/2749651
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287335
Property Id 287335

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5807092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 Trembath Ln have any available units?
5100 Trembath Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cary, NC.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 Trembath Ln have?
Some of 5100 Trembath Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 Trembath Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5100 Trembath Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 Trembath Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5100 Trembath Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 5100 Trembath Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5100 Trembath Ln does offer parking.
Does 5100 Trembath Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5100 Trembath Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 Trembath Ln have a pool?
Yes, 5100 Trembath Ln has a pool.
Does 5100 Trembath Ln have accessible units?
No, 5100 Trembath Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 Trembath Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5100 Trembath Ln has units with dishwashers.
