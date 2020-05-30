All apartments in Cary
Find more places like 429 New Milford Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cary, NC
/
429 New Milford Road
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:46 PM

429 New Milford Road

429 New Millford Road · (919) 924-4991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cary
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

429 New Millford Road, Cary, NC 27519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
GREAT PRICE! Wonderful clean SINGLE family home with 4 BEDS, 2.5 baths, & office/study on 1st floor, & 1 CAR garage in Car. Large eat-in kitchen w/ access to back patio. Stone fireplace w/ gas log. Master suite w/ dual vanity, separate shower & garden tub. 3 additional spacious bedrooms on 2nd floor. Location is SUPER! Close to RTP, shopping centers, restaurants, Cisco & airport. Washer/Dryer incld. Amenities-Pool, tennis, volleyball court. Top Wake county schools. ONE small pet w/ approval. Avail NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 New Milford Road have any available units?
429 New Milford Road has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 New Milford Road have?
Some of 429 New Milford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 New Milford Road currently offering any rent specials?
429 New Milford Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 New Milford Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 New Milford Road is pet friendly.
Does 429 New Milford Road offer parking?
Yes, 429 New Milford Road does offer parking.
Does 429 New Milford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 New Milford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 New Milford Road have a pool?
Yes, 429 New Milford Road has a pool.
Does 429 New Milford Road have accessible units?
No, 429 New Milford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 429 New Milford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 New Milford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 429 New Milford Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Audubon Parc
1100 Audubon Parc Dr
Cary, NC 27518
Tradition at Stonewater
12000 Wisdom Dr
Cary, NC 27519
Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr
Cary, NC 27513
ARIUM Kildaire
2600 Harvest Creek Pl
Cary, NC 27518
Woodcreek Apartments
100 Stephanie Dr
Cary, NC 27511
Hawthorne at the Parkway
10300 Kingsclere Dr
Cary, NC 27511
Hawthorne at Parkside
7215 O'kelly Chapel Road
Cary, NC 27519
Bradford Luxury Apartments and Townhomes
21035 Bradford Green Sq
Cary, NC 27519

Similar Pages

Cary 1 BedroomsCary 2 Bedrooms
Cary Apartments with BalconyCary Apartments with Pool
Cary Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Burlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NC
Knightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lochmere
Cary Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity