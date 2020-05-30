429 New Milford Road

Amenities
GREAT PRICE! Wonderful clean SINGLE family home with 4 BEDS, 2.5 baths, & office/study on 1st floor, & 1 CAR garage in Car. Large eat-in kitchen w/ access to back patio. Stone fireplace w/ gas log. Master suite w/ dual vanity, separate shower & garden tub. 3 additional spacious bedrooms on 2nd floor. Location is SUPER! Close to RTP, shopping centers, restaurants, Cisco & airport. Washer/Dryer incld. Amenities-Pool, tennis, volleyball court. Top Wake county schools. ONE small pet w/ approval. Avail NOW!