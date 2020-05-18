All apartments in Cary
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

426 Windy Peak Loop

426 Windy Peak Loop · (919) 747-3427 ext. 20
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

426 Windy Peak Loop, Cary, NC 27519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 426 Windy Peak Loop · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Charming 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Cary! Available early July! - Available July 11th, 2020

Fantastic single family home within a clubhouse community in Cary! Owner pays HOA which covers swimming pool, clubhouse, and lawn care! Close to UNC Wellness, tons of shopping, 55 and 540.

Here's what you get:

-3 well-sized bedrooms including large master with ceiling fan
-2.5 baths
-large loft
-2 car garage
-open floor plan
-fireplace in family room
-nicely landscaped with great backyard
-small pets 30lbs or less welcome with approval and fees!

This stunning home will rent fast, so don't miss the opportunity to see this gem!

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Please contact Will + Lewis at inquiry@acorn-oak.com to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4790037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

