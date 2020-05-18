426 Windy Peak Loop

Amenities
Charming 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Cary! Available early July! - Available July 11th, 2020
Fantastic single family home within a clubhouse community in Cary! Owner pays HOA which covers swimming pool, clubhouse, and lawn care! Close to UNC Wellness, tons of shopping, 55 and 540.
Here's what you get:
-3 well-sized bedrooms including large master with ceiling fan
-2.5 baths
-large loft
-2 car garage
-open floor plan
-fireplace in family room
-nicely landscaped with great backyard
-small pets 30lbs or less welcome with approval and fees!
This stunning home will rent fast, so don't miss the opportunity to see this gem!
Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Please contact Will + Lewis at inquiry@acorn-oak.com to schedule a showing!
(RLNE4790037)