426 Windy Peak Loop

Amenities

Charming 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Cary! Available early July! - Available July 11th, 2020



Fantastic single family home within a clubhouse community in Cary! Owner pays HOA which covers swimming pool, clubhouse, and lawn care! Close to UNC Wellness, tons of shopping, 55 and 540.



Here's what you get:



-3 well-sized bedrooms including large master with ceiling fan

-2.5 baths

-large loft

-2 car garage

-open floor plan

-fireplace in family room

-nicely landscaped with great backyard

-small pets 30lbs or less welcome with approval and fees!



This stunning home will rent fast, so don't miss the opportunity to see this gem!



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Please contact Will + Lewis at inquiry@acorn-oak.com to schedule a showing!



