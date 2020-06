Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Move in ready 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths town home with 2 car garage in Fryar's Gate community - WEST CARY! Lower-level flex room with FULL BATH can be used as an additional bedroom. Deck/patio look out onto quiet backyard and wooded buffer. Access to walking trails, pool, play area, club house in community. Great school district. Open & bright floor plan. Hardwoods on main floor. High end kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Must see property that will not last long!