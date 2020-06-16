223 Hampshire Downs

Amenities
Available immediately, this stunning townhome is nestled in desirable Downing Glen just minutes from I-540, shopping/restaurants (including the new Publix grocery) & RTP/RDU. Attractive & open layout, 9' ceilings & spacious living/dining areas full of natural light. Kitchen showcases sleek appliances, pantry, an island & adjacent breakfast area overlooking wooded area. Master suite boasts walk-in closet & en suite bath w/ dual sinks & garden tub. Rent includes washer/dryer/refrigerator/pool!