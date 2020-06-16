All apartments in Cary
223 Hampshire Downs
Last updated April 17 2020 at 3:01 PM

223 Hampshire Downs

223 Hampshire Downs Drive · (919) 803-7789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

223 Hampshire Downs Drive, Cary, NC 27560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Available immediately, this stunning townhome is nestled in desirable Downing Glen just minutes from I-540, shopping/restaurants (including the new Publix grocery) & RTP/RDU. Attractive & open layout, 9' ceilings & spacious living/dining areas full of natural light. Kitchen showcases sleek appliances, pantry, an island & adjacent breakfast area overlooking wooded area. Master suite boasts walk-in closet & en suite bath w/ dual sinks & garden tub. Rent includes washer/dryer/refrigerator/pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Hampshire Downs have any available units?
223 Hampshire Downs has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 Hampshire Downs have?
Some of 223 Hampshire Downs's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Hampshire Downs currently offering any rent specials?
223 Hampshire Downs isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Hampshire Downs pet-friendly?
No, 223 Hampshire Downs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 223 Hampshire Downs offer parking?
No, 223 Hampshire Downs does not offer parking.
Does 223 Hampshire Downs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 Hampshire Downs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Hampshire Downs have a pool?
Yes, 223 Hampshire Downs has a pool.
Does 223 Hampshire Downs have accessible units?
No, 223 Hampshire Downs does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Hampshire Downs have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 Hampshire Downs does not have units with dishwashers.
