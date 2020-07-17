Amenities
219 Euphoria Circle Available 08/02/20 Elegant 2 Story 4 BR Brick home at Harmony Subd. Cary! Available in August! - Features 1st floor study w/ french doors and hardwood floors. Modern kitchen with an island, SS appliances, corona counter top, tile back splash, recess lights. Designer formal family room. Spacious master set w/ tray ceiling and bathroom w/ tile floor, garden tub and custom blinds. Open backyard. Pool community. Minutes to RTP, I-540, and shopping areas. This unit is managed by the landlord.
(RLNE2417629)