104 Sugar Hill Place - Three Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 story 1,736 Sq Ft House on cul-de-sac. Kitchen includes: Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave. Central Gas Heat, Central A/C, Washer/Dryer. New Windows to be installed 5/28/19.



Amenities include: New Carpet, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Ceiling fans, Deck and 1-Car Garage. Tree lined back yard. Community Pool. Pets are negotiable.



In the popular Park Village neighborhood conveniently located to White Oak park, I-55, David Drive, and shopping and restaurants on High House Road.



Directions: Go East on NC55 to Left on High House Rd., Right onto Jenks Carpenter Rd, Left onto Park Village Dr., Right onto Town Creek Dr., Right onto Sugar Hill Place.



To see this property, please call our office at 3333 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Suite C, Monday to Friday from 8:00 am 5:00 pm.



