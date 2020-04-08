All apartments in Cary
104 Sugar Hill Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

104 Sugar Hill Place

104 Sugar Hill Place · (919) 489-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

104 Sugar Hill Place, Cary, NC 27519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 104 Sugar Hill Place · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
104 Sugar Hill Place - Three Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 story 1,736 Sq Ft House on cul-de-sac. Kitchen includes: Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave. Central Gas Heat, Central A/C, Washer/Dryer. New Windows to be installed 5/28/19.

Amenities include: New Carpet, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Ceiling fans, Deck and 1-Car Garage. Tree lined back yard. Community Pool. Pets are negotiable.

In the popular Park Village neighborhood conveniently located to White Oak park, I-55, David Drive, and shopping and restaurants on High House Road.

Directions: Go East on NC55 to Left on High House Rd., Right onto Jenks Carpenter Rd, Left onto Park Village Dr., Right onto Town Creek Dr., Right onto Sugar Hill Place.

To see this property, please call our office at 3333 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Suite C, Monday to Friday from 8:00 am 5:00 pm.

(RLNE4893005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Sugar Hill Place have any available units?
104 Sugar Hill Place has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Sugar Hill Place have?
Some of 104 Sugar Hill Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Sugar Hill Place currently offering any rent specials?
104 Sugar Hill Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Sugar Hill Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Sugar Hill Place is pet friendly.
Does 104 Sugar Hill Place offer parking?
Yes, 104 Sugar Hill Place does offer parking.
Does 104 Sugar Hill Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Sugar Hill Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Sugar Hill Place have a pool?
Yes, 104 Sugar Hill Place has a pool.
Does 104 Sugar Hill Place have accessible units?
No, 104 Sugar Hill Place does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Sugar Hill Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Sugar Hill Place has units with dishwashers.
