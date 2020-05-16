All apartments in Cary
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:26 PM

102 Anderson Court

102 Anderson Court · (984) 202-8417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 Anderson Court, Cary, NC 27511

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$877

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Lakehurst
Beautifully renovated 667 sq ft 1 Bedroom home in desirable Cary location

Welcome home to Woodcreek Apartments, conveniently located in Cary with easy access to I-40 and I-440. Nestled among mature oak trees and just steps away from Cary Crossroads and Cary Towne Center, you’ll have all of you favorite stores within reach. Our newly renovated interiors feature all of the conveniences you desire at a price you can afford.

The Lakehurst Floorplan is a unique, loft style one-bedroom, one-bathroom boasting contemporary finishes and modern amenities. The large living room has been thoughtfully designed with modern finishes and wall to wall carpet. The kitchen features shaker style cabinetry and stainless steel appliances and is the perfect place to cook for family and friends. The spacious bedroom has ensuite laundry and is flooded with natural light from the oversized windows. The oversized bathroom offers an extra-long vanity with abundant countertop and cabinet space. Additional highlights of the home include a private patio with privacy fencing, cozy wood burning fireplace, and wood-like floors in the kitchen and dining room. PRG Real Estate is pet friendly (although some restrictions may apply)!

*Finishes may vary from floorplan to floorplan. Price and specials are subject to change without notice*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Anderson Court have any available units?
102 Anderson Court has a unit available for $877 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Anderson Court have?
Some of 102 Anderson Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Anderson Court currently offering any rent specials?
102 Anderson Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Anderson Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Anderson Court is pet friendly.
Does 102 Anderson Court offer parking?
No, 102 Anderson Court does not offer parking.
Does 102 Anderson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Anderson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Anderson Court have a pool?
No, 102 Anderson Court does not have a pool.
Does 102 Anderson Court have accessible units?
No, 102 Anderson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Anderson Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Anderson Court does not have units with dishwashers.
