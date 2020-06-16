All apartments in Carrboro
130 Kiley Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

130 Kiley Street

130 Kiley Street · (919) 675-1444 ext. 26
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

130 Kiley Street, Carrboro, NC 27516
Winmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 130 Kiley Street · Avail. Aug 6

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1299 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
gym
parking
playground
pool
130 Kiley Street Available 08/06/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom End Unit Townhome in Winmore! - This bright end unit townhome in Winmore includes a gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and gas oven range with a large center island.

Both bedrooms are upstairs and include their own private bath and walk-in closets. The master bedroom has a luxury bathroom with double sinks, separate shower, and large soaking tub.

Neighborhood amenities include a community pool, walking trails, playgrounds, a commercial area around the corner with a gym and salon!

Small to medium size dogs are welcome upon owner approval and pet deposits.

Combined gross income of 3x's the monthly rent and credit score of 650+ required.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more information or to schedule a tour please email Lisa or Lizzy at rent@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE4896894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Kiley Street have any available units?
130 Kiley Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 130 Kiley Street have?
Some of 130 Kiley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Kiley Street currently offering any rent specials?
130 Kiley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Kiley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Kiley Street is pet friendly.
Does 130 Kiley Street offer parking?
Yes, 130 Kiley Street does offer parking.
Does 130 Kiley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Kiley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Kiley Street have a pool?
Yes, 130 Kiley Street has a pool.
Does 130 Kiley Street have accessible units?
No, 130 Kiley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Kiley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Kiley Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Kiley Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 Kiley Street has units with air conditioning.
