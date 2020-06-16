Amenities
130 Kiley Street Available 08/06/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom End Unit Townhome in Winmore! - This bright end unit townhome in Winmore includes a gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and gas oven range with a large center island.
Both bedrooms are upstairs and include their own private bath and walk-in closets. The master bedroom has a luxury bathroom with double sinks, separate shower, and large soaking tub.
Neighborhood amenities include a community pool, walking trails, playgrounds, a commercial area around the corner with a gym and salon!
Small to medium size dogs are welcome upon owner approval and pet deposits.
Combined gross income of 3x's the monthly rent and credit score of 650+ required.
Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more information or to schedule a tour please email Lisa or Lizzy at rent@acorn-oak.com
(RLNE4896894)