Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system gym parking playground pool

130 Kiley Street Available 08/06/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom End Unit Townhome in Winmore! - This bright end unit townhome in Winmore includes a gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and gas oven range with a large center island.



Both bedrooms are upstairs and include their own private bath and walk-in closets. The master bedroom has a luxury bathroom with double sinks, separate shower, and large soaking tub.



Neighborhood amenities include a community pool, walking trails, playgrounds, a commercial area around the corner with a gym and salon!



Small to medium size dogs are welcome upon owner approval and pet deposits.



Combined gross income of 3x's the monthly rent and credit score of 650+ required.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more information or to schedule a tour please email Lisa or Lizzy at rent@acorn-oak.com



(RLNE4896894)