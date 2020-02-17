633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Like new condo in Carolina Beach that's recently been completely remodeled. The kitchen has a breakfast bar & brand new appliances including a smooth top range, dishwasher, & fridge. The spacious floor plan has an open great room with a fireplace & Cathedral ceiling, a large dining room, & 9ft ceilings throughout. The 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom split bedroom plan offers a large master bedroom that features a huge walk in closet. The master bathroom has a soaking tub & separate shower. Washer & dryer hook ups. Best of all this condo is only steps away from the community pool.