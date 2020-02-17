All apartments in Carolina Beach
Last updated February 17 2020 at 1:43 PM

633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22

633 Spencer-Farlow Drive · (910) 777-2776
Location

633 Spencer-Farlow Drive, Carolina Beach, NC 28428
Carolina Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Like new condo in Paradise Cove on Carolina Beach. The kitchen has a breakfast bar includes, oven/range dishwasher, fridge & washer/dryer. The spacious floor plan has an open great room with a fireplace & Cathedral ceiling, a large dining room, & 9ft ceilings throughout. The 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom split bedroom plan offers a large master bedroom that features a huge walk in closet. The master bathroom has a soaking tub & separate shower. Washer & dryer hook ups. Best of all this condo is only steps away from the community pool.
Like new condo in Carolina Beach that's recently been completely remodeled. The kitchen has a breakfast bar & brand new appliances including a smooth top range, dishwasher, & fridge. The spacious floor plan has an open great room with a fireplace & Cathedral ceiling, a large dining room, & 9ft ceilings throughout. The 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom split bedroom plan offers a large master bedroom that features a huge walk in closet. The master bathroom has a soaking tub & separate shower. Washer & dryer hook ups. Best of all this condo is only steps away from the community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22 have any available units?
633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22 have?
Some of 633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22 currently offering any rent specials?
633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22 pet-friendly?
No, 633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carolina Beach.
Does 633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22 offer parking?
No, 633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22 does not offer parking.
Does 633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22 have a pool?
Yes, 633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22 has a pool.
Does 633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22 have accessible units?
No, 633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22 has units with dishwashers.
Does 633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22 has units with air conditioning.
