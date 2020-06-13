102 Bobwhite Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 BR 2.5 bath home with garage located in Golf Course Community on quiet family friendly street. Fenced in yard and pet friendly with deposit. Midway between Cherry Point and Camp Lejeune.Minutes by car to beaches with shopping and restaurants close by.