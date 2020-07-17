All apartments in Cabarrus County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:36 AM

8240 Chatham Oaks Drive

8240 Chatham Oaks Drive · (704) 937-2663
Location

8240 Chatham Oaks Drive, Cabarrus County, NC 28027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1873 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom, bonus room which could be fourth bedroom, 2 full baths, double car garage. Washer/dryer connection Fenced backyard

Self-scheduled viewing at your convenience without the need to make an appointment. There is a lock box on the door with the key inside. You will need to register at www.Rently.com to get access to the lock box code. Once at the Rently website, type in the address of the property and you will be walked through the process to either register or, if already registered, to obtain the lock box code. The code you receive from Rently is good for one-time only for entry.

**ALL APPLICATIONS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE SUBMITTED**

All applications must be done online at our website www.jonesmgtrealty.com by going to available rentals, find the rental, and click “apply now”.
1. A $50 application fee for each person over the age of 18 who will be living in the property.
2. A credit score greater than 600 for each applicant. Credit reporting provided by Experian FICO
3. Verification of income which must be at least 3 times the rent amount for each applicant - time on job 1 year minimum.
4. A background check, evictions record check, and a search for outstanding judgments.
5. All applicants must meet the qualifications individually.
6. Co-signers are not permitted.

Pets: Pet must be under 35lbs (fully grown weight), no aggressive-breeds as defined by NC House Bill 956, uploaded document of recent pet vet record (showing current rabies info) required with application for the screening process + photo of pet. 1 pet maximum.
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee + $15.00 per month pet rent

If you have any questions, please contact our office at 704-857-7355

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8240 Chatham Oaks Drive have any available units?
8240 Chatham Oaks Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8240 Chatham Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8240 Chatham Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8240 Chatham Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8240 Chatham Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8240 Chatham Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8240 Chatham Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 8240 Chatham Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8240 Chatham Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8240 Chatham Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 8240 Chatham Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8240 Chatham Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 8240 Chatham Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8240 Chatham Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8240 Chatham Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8240 Chatham Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8240 Chatham Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
