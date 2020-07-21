All apartments in Cabarrus County
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

6819 Blake Brook Dr

6819 Blake Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6819 Blake Brook Drive, Cabarrus County, NC 28025

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6819 Blake Brook Dr have any available units?
6819 Blake Brook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cabarrus County, NC.
Is 6819 Blake Brook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6819 Blake Brook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6819 Blake Brook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6819 Blake Brook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6819 Blake Brook Dr offer parking?
No, 6819 Blake Brook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6819 Blake Brook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6819 Blake Brook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6819 Blake Brook Dr have a pool?
No, 6819 Blake Brook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6819 Blake Brook Dr have accessible units?
No, 6819 Blake Brook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6819 Blake Brook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6819 Blake Brook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6819 Blake Brook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6819 Blake Brook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
