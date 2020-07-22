All apartments in Cabarrus County
Location

6600 Barrier Store Road, Cabarrus County, NC 28124

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
oven
Great 3 bedroom 1 Bathroom home in the country! Open floor plan with large living room. Home has washer/dryer connection and electric range/oven and refrigerator included. All utilities are tenant responsibility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 Barrier Store Road have any available units?
6600 Barrier Store Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cabarrus County, NC.
What amenities does 6600 Barrier Store Road have?
Some of 6600 Barrier Store Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6600 Barrier Store Road currently offering any rent specials?
6600 Barrier Store Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 Barrier Store Road pet-friendly?
No, 6600 Barrier Store Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cabarrus County.
Does 6600 Barrier Store Road offer parking?
No, 6600 Barrier Store Road does not offer parking.
Does 6600 Barrier Store Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6600 Barrier Store Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 Barrier Store Road have a pool?
No, 6600 Barrier Store Road does not have a pool.
Does 6600 Barrier Store Road have accessible units?
No, 6600 Barrier Store Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 Barrier Store Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6600 Barrier Store Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6600 Barrier Store Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6600 Barrier Store Road does not have units with air conditioning.
