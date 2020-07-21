All apartments in Cabarrus County
Find more places like 619 Marthas View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cabarrus County, NC
/
619 Marthas View Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

619 Marthas View Drive

619 Marthas View Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

619 Marthas View Dr, Cabarrus County, NC 28078

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,126 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE5068241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Marthas View Drive have any available units?
619 Marthas View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cabarrus County, NC.
What amenities does 619 Marthas View Drive have?
Some of 619 Marthas View Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Marthas View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
619 Marthas View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Marthas View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 Marthas View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 619 Marthas View Drive offer parking?
No, 619 Marthas View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 619 Marthas View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Marthas View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Marthas View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 619 Marthas View Drive has a pool.
Does 619 Marthas View Drive have accessible units?
No, 619 Marthas View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Marthas View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 Marthas View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 619 Marthas View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 Marthas View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Summerlin at Concord
500 Summerlake Dr SW
Concord, NC 28025
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCStallings, NCAlbemarle, NCLake Park, NC
Monroe, NCPineville, NCMount Holly, NCWestport, NCWaxhaw, NCDenver, NCBelmont, NCTega Cay, SCLake Wylie, SCAsheboro, NCThomasville, NCClover, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College