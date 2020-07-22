All apartments in Cabarrus County
Find more places like 6134 Miller Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cabarrus County, NC
/
6134 Miller Road
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:17 PM

6134 Miller Road

6134 Miller Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6134 Miller Rd, Cabarrus County, NC 28081

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
Quiet country setting. Close to major Roads, Mooresville Rd, Kannapolis Pkwy and I 85. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6134 Miller Road have any available units?
6134 Miller Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cabarrus County, NC.
Is 6134 Miller Road currently offering any rent specials?
6134 Miller Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6134 Miller Road pet-friendly?
No, 6134 Miller Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cabarrus County.
Does 6134 Miller Road offer parking?
Yes, 6134 Miller Road offers parking.
Does 6134 Miller Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6134 Miller Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6134 Miller Road have a pool?
No, 6134 Miller Road does not have a pool.
Does 6134 Miller Road have accessible units?
No, 6134 Miller Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6134 Miller Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6134 Miller Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6134 Miller Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6134 Miller Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCHarrisburg, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCStallings, NCAlbemarle, NCLake Park, NC
Monroe, NCPineville, NCMount Holly, NCWestport, NCWaxhaw, NCDenver, NCBelmont, NCTega Cay, SCLake Wylie, SCAsheboro, NCThomasville, NCClover, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College