Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

3915 Zion Church Road

3915 Zion Church Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1561693
Location

3915 Zion Church Road, Cabarrus County, NC 28025

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this beautiful oasis your new home in Concord! This home has been completely renovated with newer appliances, carpets and neutral paint colors. Enjoy the wonderful Carolina weather on the oversized deck. Explore the 2 acres of land this property sits on! Contact us today to see this home.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3915 Zion Church Road have any available units?
3915 Zion Church Road has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3915 Zion Church Road have?
Some of 3915 Zion Church Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3915 Zion Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
3915 Zion Church Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 Zion Church Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3915 Zion Church Road is pet friendly.
Does 3915 Zion Church Road offer parking?
No, 3915 Zion Church Road does not offer parking.
Does 3915 Zion Church Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3915 Zion Church Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 Zion Church Road have a pool?
No, 3915 Zion Church Road does not have a pool.
Does 3915 Zion Church Road have accessible units?
No, 3915 Zion Church Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 Zion Church Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3915 Zion Church Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3915 Zion Church Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3915 Zion Church Road does not have units with air conditioning.
