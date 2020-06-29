3915 Zion Church Road

Amenities
Make this beautiful oasis your new home in Concord! This home has been completely renovated with newer appliances, carpets and neutral paint colors. Enjoy the wonderful Carolina weather on the oversized deck. Explore the 2 acres of land this property sits on! Contact us today to see this home.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.