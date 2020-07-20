All apartments in Cabarrus County
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

2989 Hillshire Court

2989 Hillshire Court · No Longer Available
Location

2989 Hillshire Court, Cabarrus County, NC 28027

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2989 Hillshire Court have any available units?
2989 Hillshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cabarrus County, NC.
Is 2989 Hillshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
2989 Hillshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2989 Hillshire Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2989 Hillshire Court is pet friendly.
Does 2989 Hillshire Court offer parking?
No, 2989 Hillshire Court does not offer parking.
Does 2989 Hillshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2989 Hillshire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2989 Hillshire Court have a pool?
No, 2989 Hillshire Court does not have a pool.
Does 2989 Hillshire Court have accessible units?
No, 2989 Hillshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2989 Hillshire Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2989 Hillshire Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2989 Hillshire Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2989 Hillshire Court does not have units with air conditioning.
