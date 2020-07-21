All apartments in Cabarrus County
Location

10652 Peach Orchard Road, Cabarrus County, NC 28215

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prepare to be impressed as you drive up the long driveway bordered by beautiful trees and rolling open land. Located on 19 acres this beautiful full brick ranch with finished basement is a rare find so close to I485 and the Town of Harrisburg. You'll love the gorgeous hardwood floors and matching built ins. House features the popular split bedroom plan and has a huge master bath with separate shower and massive tub. Sunroom off of kitchen looks out onto private back yard. The finished basement has a full 2nd living area complete with kitchen, 2 additional bedrooms and living room. Land is partially fenced and has an orchard and garden.

There are two additional buildings - the original garage, the other storage.
Side Garage included at Additional $300/Month
Side buildings included at additional $200/Month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10652 Peach Orchard Road have any available units?
10652 Peach Orchard Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cabarrus County, NC.
Is 10652 Peach Orchard Road currently offering any rent specials?
10652 Peach Orchard Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10652 Peach Orchard Road pet-friendly?
No, 10652 Peach Orchard Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cabarrus County.
Does 10652 Peach Orchard Road offer parking?
Yes, 10652 Peach Orchard Road offers parking.
Does 10652 Peach Orchard Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10652 Peach Orchard Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10652 Peach Orchard Road have a pool?
No, 10652 Peach Orchard Road does not have a pool.
Does 10652 Peach Orchard Road have accessible units?
No, 10652 Peach Orchard Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10652 Peach Orchard Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10652 Peach Orchard Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10652 Peach Orchard Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10652 Peach Orchard Road does not have units with air conditioning.
