10652 Peach Orchard Road

Prepare to be impressed as you drive up the long driveway bordered by beautiful trees and rolling open land. Located on 19 acres this beautiful full brick ranch with finished basement is a rare find so close to I485 and the Town of Harrisburg. You'll love the gorgeous hardwood floors and matching built ins. House features the popular split bedroom plan and has a huge master bath with separate shower and massive tub. Sunroom off of kitchen looks out onto private back yard. The finished basement has a full 2nd living area complete with kitchen, 2 additional bedrooms and living room. Land is partially fenced and has an orchard and garden.



There are two additional buildings - the original garage, the other storage.

Side Garage included at Additional $300/Month

Side buildings included at additional $200/Month