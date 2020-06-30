All apartments in Burlington
Find more places like The Chase.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burlington, NC
/
The Chase
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

The Chase

3508 Garden Rd · (336) 777-7655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burlington
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3508 Garden Rd, Burlington, NC 27215

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit D12 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit H06 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Chase.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
car wash area
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
Take A Virtual Tour Today!

The Chase Apartments located near Alamance Crossing Shopping Center in Burlington, NC is a community like no other. 24-sweeping acres of lush landscape includes a serene lake with fountain and gazebo, an activity lawn perfect for group yoga, bocce ball or corn hole and a luxurious resort style swimming pool; The Chase is the ultimate retreat.

You deserve the best, so why not surround yourself in luxury with your very own NEWLY UPDATED apartment? Upgrades include modern features like stainless appliances, premium shaker mocha cabinets, frieze carpets and beautiful hardwood-style flooring. With additional features like vaulted ceilings, soaking tubs and oversized closets & balconies you’ll never want to leave home.

In the event you decide to venture out, walk to Davidson Park where you can enjoy a tennis match or throw ball. If your favorite diversion includes shopping and entertainment, then look no further than Alamance Crossing where you can dine, shop

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per roommate
Deposit: $100 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: $50-$60 per month for storage room

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Chase have any available units?
The Chase has 2 units available starting at $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Burlington, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burlington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Chase have?
Some of The Chase's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Chase currently offering any rent specials?
The Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, The Chase is pet friendly.
Does The Chase offer parking?
Yes, The Chase offers parking.
Does The Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Chase have a pool?
Yes, The Chase has a pool.
Does The Chase have accessible units?
No, The Chase does not have accessible units.
Does The Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Chase has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Chase?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

198 Milltown
198 Milltown St.
Burlington, NC 27215
Summerlyn Place
750 Boone Station Dr
Burlington, NC 27215
Ethan Pointe
2978 Ethan Pointe Dr
Burlington, NC 27215

Similar Pages

Burlington 2 BedroomsBurlington 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Burlington Apartments with PoolBurlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Burlington Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Carrboro, NCKernersville, NCHolly Springs, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCAsheboro, NCGraham, NC
Butner, NCJamestown, NCRural Hall, NCThomasville, NCReidsville, NCSanford, NCCarthage, NCDanville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeForsyth Technical Community College
High Point UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity