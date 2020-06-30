Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

7312 Village Acre Drive Available 08/01/20 ~~ Cute 3 Bedroom Home w/privacy fenced backyard! ~~ - ~~~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~~~



~~~~ Minimum credit score 650 required ~~~~



Pretty 3 bedroom home located just minutes from I/85/40! Home has approximately 1347 square feet of heated living space. Comes with single attached garage and a huge fenced in backyard! Very convenient to I/85/40 for commuting or Alamance Crossing for shopping!



Living room: 18' x 12.5' w/vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan

Entry: 7.5' x 5'

Kitchen/Dining: 19' x 11' w/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave



Large master bedroom: 15.5' x 13.5'

----------- w/ceiling fan & walk-in closet

Bedroom: 12.5' x 10' w/nice walk

Bedroom #3: 11.5' x 10'



City water/sewer/trash/recycling - tenant pays

Cablevision available - tenant pays



Gibsonville Elementary

E. Guilford Middle

E. Guilford High



Directions: University Drive Exit from I/85/40 (Exit 140), go north toward Hwy 70 (Church St), left on Hwy 70 and follow until you come to Springwood Church Road. Take left on Springwood, left on Whitsett Park Road, left on Spring Village Drive. Home on left



A “No Smoking Inside” rental

“Where responsible pet owners are always welcomed!”

www.larsonproperties.info



