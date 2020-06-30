All apartments in Burlington
7312 Village Acre Drive

7312 Village Acre Drive · (336) 380-5788
Location

7312 Village Acre Drive, Burlington, NC 27377

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7312 Village Acre Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1347 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
7312 Village Acre Drive Available 08/01/20 ~~ Cute 3 Bedroom Home w/privacy fenced backyard! ~~ - ~~~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~~~

~~~~ Minimum credit score 650 required ~~~~

Pretty 3 bedroom home located just minutes from I/85/40! Home has approximately 1347 square feet of heated living space. Comes with single attached garage and a huge fenced in backyard! Very convenient to I/85/40 for commuting or Alamance Crossing for shopping!

Living room: 18' x 12.5' w/vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan
Entry: 7.5' x 5'
Kitchen/Dining: 19' x 11' w/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave

Large master bedroom: 15.5' x 13.5'
----------- w/ceiling fan & walk-in closet
Bedroom: 12.5' x 10' w/nice walk
Bedroom #3: 11.5' x 10'

City water/sewer/trash/recycling - tenant pays
Cablevision available - tenant pays

Gibsonville Elementary
E. Guilford Middle
E. Guilford High

Directions: University Drive Exit from I/85/40 (Exit 140), go north toward Hwy 70 (Church St), left on Hwy 70 and follow until you come to Springwood Church Road. Take left on Springwood, left on Whitsett Park Road, left on Spring Village Drive. Home on left

A “No Smoking Inside” rental
“Where responsible pet owners are always welcomed!”
www.larsonproperties.info

(RLNE5110912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7312 Village Acre Drive have any available units?
7312 Village Acre Drive has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burlington, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7312 Village Acre Drive have?
Some of 7312 Village Acre Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7312 Village Acre Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7312 Village Acre Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7312 Village Acre Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7312 Village Acre Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7312 Village Acre Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7312 Village Acre Drive offers parking.
Does 7312 Village Acre Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7312 Village Acre Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7312 Village Acre Drive have a pool?
No, 7312 Village Acre Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7312 Village Acre Drive have accessible units?
No, 7312 Village Acre Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7312 Village Acre Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7312 Village Acre Drive has units with dishwashers.
