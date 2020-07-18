2202 Huntington Rd E-5

Amenities
Townhouse / Burlington - Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath 1.5 story townhouse in Burlington. End unit with fenced-in natural area. Large living room with gas log fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Main level master bedroom and bath. Additional bedrooms, small loft area and 1 bath upstairs. Eat-in kitchen, electric range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Gas heat, Electric water heater, Central Air. City water, sewer and trach included. Spacious deck and storage room on back. Community pool. No Pets allowed!
Call (336)228-7368 for appointment to view.
