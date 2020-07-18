All apartments in Burlington
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2202 Huntington Rd E-5

2202 Huntington Rd · (336) 228-7368
Location

2202 Huntington Rd, Burlington, NC 27215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2202 Huntington Rd E-5 · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2134 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Townhouse / Burlington - Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath 1.5 story townhouse in Burlington. End unit with fenced-in natural area. Large living room with gas log fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Main level master bedroom and bath. Additional bedrooms, small loft area and 1 bath upstairs. Eat-in kitchen, electric range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Gas heat, Electric water heater, Central Air. City water, sewer and trach included. Spacious deck and storage room on back. Community pool. No Pets allowed!

Call (336)228-7368 for appointment to view.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Huntington Rd E-5 have any available units?
2202 Huntington Rd E-5 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burlington, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 Huntington Rd E-5 have?
Some of 2202 Huntington Rd E-5's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Huntington Rd E-5 currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Huntington Rd E-5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Huntington Rd E-5 pet-friendly?
No, 2202 Huntington Rd E-5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington.
Does 2202 Huntington Rd E-5 offer parking?
No, 2202 Huntington Rd E-5 does not offer parking.
Does 2202 Huntington Rd E-5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Huntington Rd E-5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Huntington Rd E-5 have a pool?
Yes, 2202 Huntington Rd E-5 has a pool.
Does 2202 Huntington Rd E-5 have accessible units?
No, 2202 Huntington Rd E-5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Huntington Rd E-5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 Huntington Rd E-5 has units with dishwashers.
