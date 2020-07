Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room car wash area clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access accessible 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bike storage business center cc payments courtyard dog grooming area e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Turn the key and step into your brand new apartment home at 198 Milltown in Burlington, NC. Your 1, 2 or 3-bedroom home will redefine what it means to live a life of leisure and luxury. Experience first-class amenities, a convenient location and unsurpassed comfort when you call 198 Milltown home. Whatever you set your sights on, you can accomplish at 198 Milltown. Here you can be a master chef, an avid athlete, a bookworm, a workaholic, a pet lover and so much more. 198 Milltown’s top-of-the-line amenities allow you to explore your passions, find new hobbies and redefine what it means to live a life of leisure and luxury. Your style matters and 198 Milltown is offering an array of artfully designed 1, 2 and 3-bedroom floor plans for you to choose which best suits your lifestyle.These brand new apartment homes offer open-concept floor plans, designer finishes and modern styles so that you can find the right place to call home. Take a look around and find what matches your lifestyle at