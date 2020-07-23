9 Lynwood Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Single Level Brick Home in the Erwin School District. 3 Bedroom 1.5 Baths - Single Level Brick Home in the Erwin School District. Conveniently located approx 10 minutes to Downtown Asheville. This home offers 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths, fenced back yard, carport with paved drive, and open kitchen/dining area. Gas heat, new laminate flooring, and washer/dryer come with the home.



$45 application fee for each applicant (credit and background check)

Pets considered with breed approval & non-refundable pet fee

-No co-signers

-Smoking is not allowed in the property



Rent- $1300.00

Deposit- $1300.00



Property Management of Asheville

828-253-2537



(RLNE2094012)