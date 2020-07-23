All apartments in Buncombe County
Find more places like 9 Lynwood Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buncombe County, NC
/
9 Lynwood Cir
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

9 Lynwood Cir

9 Lynwood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9 Lynwood Circle, Buncombe County, NC 28806

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Single Level Brick Home in the Erwin School District. 3 Bedroom 1.5 Baths - Single Level Brick Home in the Erwin School District. Conveniently located approx 10 minutes to Downtown Asheville. This home offers 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths, fenced back yard, carport with paved drive, and open kitchen/dining area. Gas heat, new laminate flooring, and washer/dryer come with the home.

$45 application fee for each applicant (credit and background check)
Pets considered with breed approval & non-refundable pet fee
-No co-signers
-Smoking is not allowed in the property

Rent- $1300.00
Deposit- $1300.00

Property Management of Asheville
828-253-2537

(RLNE2094012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Lynwood Cir have any available units?
9 Lynwood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buncombe County, NC.
Is 9 Lynwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9 Lynwood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Lynwood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Lynwood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 9 Lynwood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 9 Lynwood Cir offers parking.
Does 9 Lynwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Lynwood Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Lynwood Cir have a pool?
No, 9 Lynwood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 9 Lynwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 9 Lynwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Lynwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Lynwood Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Lynwood Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Lynwood Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr
Asheville, NC 28801
The Lofts at South Slope
162 Coxe Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
Ansley at Roberts Lake
100 Roberts Lake Circle
Avery Creek, NC 28704
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St
Asheville, NC 28801
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln
Asheville, NC 28806
Hawthorne at Southside Phase III
101 Turtle Creek Drive
Asheville, NC 28803
Willow Ridge
415 Chunns Cove Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
Weirbridge Village
1 Legacy Oaks Place
Asheville, NC 28803

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCJohnson City, TNSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCKingsport, TNEasley, SC
Boiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCElizabethton, TNShelby, NCSwannanoa, NCHendersonville, NC
Slater-Marietta, SCTravelers Rest, SCMorristown, TNWade Hampton, SCParker, SCLenoir, NCBoone, NCWelcome, SCDunean, SCFive Forks, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
East Tennessee State University