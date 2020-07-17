All apartments in Buncombe County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

4 Rotunda Circle

4 Rotunda Circle · (828) 676-6764
Location

4 Rotunda Circle, Buncombe County, NC 28806

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Rotunda Circle · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Asheville Townhouse with Pool Access - Mt Carmel Village sits just outside of West Asheville off New Leicester Highway. Two story, two bedroom townhouse with hardwood floors and carpet. Main level has spacious living room with gas logs, TV nook, and ceiling fan, half bath, and eat-in kitchen with access to rear covered patio and carport. Both bedrooms upstairs with their own separate full bath. Laundry closet with stacking washer and dryer included. This unit is adjacent to the neighborhood pool and dog walking area. One pet max up to 35 lbs with additional pet deposit. Call Rent A Home of Asheville to schedule a showing today! 828-676-6764

Apply online and see all of our available rentals at www.RentAHomeAsheville.com

(RLNE5851571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Rotunda Circle have any available units?
4 Rotunda Circle has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Rotunda Circle have?
Some of 4 Rotunda Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Rotunda Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4 Rotunda Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Rotunda Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Rotunda Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4 Rotunda Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4 Rotunda Circle offers parking.
Does 4 Rotunda Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Rotunda Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Rotunda Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4 Rotunda Circle has a pool.
Does 4 Rotunda Circle have accessible units?
No, 4 Rotunda Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Rotunda Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Rotunda Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Rotunda Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Rotunda Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
