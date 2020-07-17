4 Rotunda Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

Asheville Townhouse with Pool Access - Mt Carmel Village sits just outside of West Asheville off New Leicester Highway. Two story, two bedroom townhouse with hardwood floors and carpet. Main level has spacious living room with gas logs, TV nook, and ceiling fan, half bath, and eat-in kitchen with access to rear covered patio and carport. Both bedrooms upstairs with their own separate full bath. Laundry closet with stacking washer and dryer included. This unit is adjacent to the neighborhood pool and dog walking area. One pet max up to 35 lbs with additional pet deposit. Call Rent A Home of Asheville to schedule a showing today! 828-676-6764



