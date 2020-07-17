1783 Pisgah Highway

Amenities

recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautifully renovated rental! 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home with nice modern updates. New luxury vinyl plank floors, fresh paint, and new appliances. W/D included. Lawn care included. Well water. Although there is no air conditioning, large windows have been installed for fresh air. Gas heat. **Please note, there will be some ongoing construction for a short period time around the property. The pool no longer exists.***



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.