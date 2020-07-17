All apartments in Buncombe County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:42 PM

1783 Pisgah Highway

1783 Pisgah Highway · (828) 669-1072
Location

1783 Pisgah Highway, Buncombe County, NC 28715

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 994 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully renovated rental! 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home with nice modern updates. New luxury vinyl plank floors, fresh paint, and new appliances. W/D included. Lawn care included. Well water. Although there is no air conditioning, large windows have been installed for fresh air. Gas heat. **Please note, there will be some ongoing construction for a short period time around the property. The pool no longer exists.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1783 Pisgah Highway have any available units?
1783 Pisgah Highway has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1783 Pisgah Highway currently offering any rent specials?
1783 Pisgah Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1783 Pisgah Highway pet-friendly?
No, 1783 Pisgah Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buncombe County.
Does 1783 Pisgah Highway offer parking?
No, 1783 Pisgah Highway does not offer parking.
Does 1783 Pisgah Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1783 Pisgah Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1783 Pisgah Highway have a pool?
Yes, 1783 Pisgah Highway has a pool.
Does 1783 Pisgah Highway have accessible units?
No, 1783 Pisgah Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 1783 Pisgah Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1783 Pisgah Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1783 Pisgah Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1783 Pisgah Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
