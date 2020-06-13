Apartment List
/
NC
/
brices creek
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:27 PM

16 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brices Creek, NC

Finding an apartment in Brices Creek that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1700 Riverbank Lane
1700 Riverbank Ln, Brices Creek, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2750 sqft
Spacious 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, plus a large FROG on the 2nd level. Hardwood floors in the living and dining areas, ceramic tile bathrooms, granite countertops, Formal Dining Room. Screen porch, fenced in yard.
Results within 5 miles of Brices Creek
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
18 Units Available
Reserve at Glenburnie
100 Gurten St, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,148
1283 sqft
These large apartment homes are furnished and feature walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Plenty of dining and shopping along South Glenburnie Road.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
21 Units Available
Woodland Crossing Apartments
2590 Woodland Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1419 sqft
Cozy homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, tennis courts and picnic areas. Steps from Twin Rivers Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near US 70.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
10 Units Available
Colony Village
3301 Brunswick Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$838
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,128
1000 sqft
Minutes to Downtown New Bern. Garden-style apartments and townhomes feature spacious bedrooms with ample storage and modern kitchens with energy-efficient appliances. Attractive landscaped community with swimming pool and picnic areas.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
River Bend
1 Unit Available
147 Quarterdeck Townes
147 Quarterdeck Townhouses, River Bend, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1427 sqft
This newly renovated end unit townhome in River Bend is available NOW! Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, over 1400 sq ft of living space, a huge bonus room off kitchen and living room, laundry closet, master bedroom with bathroom, large rooms,

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Downtown New Bern
1 Unit Available
418 Johnson St
418 Johnson Street, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2500 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Downtown Blue Manor 1 - Property Id: 274194 Large townhouse located in historic district. Two short blocks from downtown New Bern. 1 king bed 1 full and two twins. The kitchen is fully equipped including small appliances.

1 of 53

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
River Bend
1 Unit Available
201 Shoreline Drive
201 Shoreline Drive, River Bend, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2700 sqft
201 Shoreline Drive - River Bend Subdivision Golf Course View! - River Bend Subdivision with Golf Course View! 3 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms. 2700 square ft, (2) story home with hard wood floors through out.

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
103 Leonard Dr
103 Leonard Road, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1500 sqft
Beautiful Family Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in New Bern offers large living room with gas fireplace, high ceilings and ceiling fan. The bright, open equipped kitchen comes with fridge, stove/oven and dishwasher.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
James City
1 Unit Available
100 Joshua Norman Drive
100 Joshua Norman Dr, New Bern, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,465
1888 sqft
Available 8/7/2020New Bern Home in Creekside Village. Beautiful home in New Bern offers spacious living room with fireplace. The equipped kitchen with range/oven, refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 14

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
3135 Drew Avenue
3135 Drew Avenue, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2050 sqft
This is a must see home with tons of great features. Located in the great community of Longleaf Pines in New Bern just minutes from the Slocum gate of MCAS Cherry Point, beaches, restaurants and shopping.
Results within 10 miles of Brices Creek

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
1426 Mona Passage Court
1426 Mona Passage Court, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2100 sqft
Beautiful Brick 3 BR/ 2 BA home in Fairfield Harbour - Located on a quiet street this Brick 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home split floor plan in Fairfield Harbour has large rooms with Cathedral ceilings in the Living, Dining and Sunroom.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
6324 Albatross Drive
6324 Albatross Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1630 sqft
6324 Albatross Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3BR/2BA Home in Gated Community! - This house,... took a DNA test, turns out...

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5441 County Line Rd
5441 County Line Road, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1198 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5441 County Line Rd in Craven County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
101 Kenmore Court
101 Kenmore Court, Craven County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,415
2100 sqft
Available 11/9/204 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. As you enter through the front door, the large open foyer welcomes you. The formal dining room is to your immediate left, the entrance to the dining room is flanked by 2 large pillars.

1 of 12

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
101 Luke Court
101 Luke Court, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1399 sqft
Available 5/25/2020This wonderful 3 bedroom home is located on a quiet neighborhood in a cul-de-sac. You walk into a great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and a gas log fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
6304 Albatross Dr
6304 Albatross Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Sunny and Cozy- Unfurnished -Energy Efficient - Immaculate - Home now available for RENT. - Sunny and Cozy- Unfurnished -Energy Efficient - Immaculate - Home now available for RENT. Very Low Utility Bills, Ideal for a Couple, or Small Family.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Brices Creek, NC

Finding an apartment in Brices Creek that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCSneads Ferry, NCBeaufort, NCWinterville, NC
Newport, NCWashington, NCPiney Green, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NC
Swansboro, NCRiver Bend, NCMorehead City, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Craven Community CollegePitt Community College
East Carolina University