/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:46 PM
30 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brices Creek, NC
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
120 Wingate Drive
120 Wingate Drive, Brices Creek, NC
Elegant home in desirable Hunters Ridge neighborhood located close to historic down town New Bern and MCAS Cherry Point.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
101 Bargate Drive
101 Bargate Drive, Brices Creek, NC
Well maintained home in sought after community of Hunters Ridge close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
1700 Riverbank Lane
1700 Riverbank Ln, Brices Creek, NC
Spacious 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, plus a large FROG on the 2nd level. Hardwood floors in the living and dining areas, ceramic tile bathrooms, granite countertops, Formal Dining Room. Screen porch, fenced in yard.
Results within 5 miles of Brices Creek
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
20 Units Available
Reserve at Glenburnie
100 Gurten St, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,148
1283 sqft
These large apartment homes are furnished and feature walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Plenty of dining and shopping along South Glenburnie Road.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Woodland Crossing Apartments
2590 Woodland Ave, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1419 sqft
Cozy homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, tennis courts and picnic areas. Steps from Twin Rivers Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near US 70.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
10 Units Available
Colony Village
3301 Brunswick Ave, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,128
1000 sqft
Minutes to Downtown New Bern. Garden-style apartments and townhomes feature spacious bedrooms with ample storage and modern kitchens with energy-efficient appliances. Attractive landscaped community with swimming pool and picnic areas.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 N Second Avenue
108 North 2nd Avenue, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1411 sqft
108 N Second Avenue Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE5839967)
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
209 Murdock Way
209 Murdock Way, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1484 sqft
209 Murdock Way in the West Crossroads Subdivision. Fenced Backyard! Photos to follow on Monday! - This home has everything you need for your family and is conveniently located to MCAS Cherry Point, Historic New Bern, Greenville & Jacksonville.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
848 Halifax Circle
848 Halifax Circle, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
976 sqft
Great home in the heart of New Bern in the Well Established Colony Estates Neighborhood. Conveniently located to hospital, schools, community college, doctors offices, shopping and MCAS Cherry Point. Call today to see this great home!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Taberna
1 Unit Available
107 Nyon Road
107 Nyon Road, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious 3 bedroom WITH frog that can be used as bedroom 4 in the Taberna area with saltwater pool in backyard. Pool is only open and serviced during the months of May-October. Back yard is fenced in.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
3325 Hardee Farms Drive
3325 Hardee Farms Dr, New Bern, NC
Well maintained home with extensive trim and finish features in sought after Hardee Farms close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Taberna
1 Unit Available
303 Mellen Court
303 Mellen Court, New Bern, NC
Meticulously maintained family home with many custom features in sought after Taberna close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
308 Fairmount Way
308 Fairmount Way, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Well maintained home in Flamingo Oaks neighborhood of Derby Park close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
River Bend
1 Unit Available
213 Shoreline Drive
213 Shoreline Drive, River Bend, NC
This lovely 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths home has been completely remodeled. Approximately 2634 sq ft also includes a living room, family room, Carolina room, and office.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
308 Daniels Street
308 Daniels Street, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
Lovely home close to downtown shopping, restaurants and medical facilities. It has it ALL. Open living area with patio area off of the master bedroom. The backyard is fenced in with a fire pit. Upstairs holds the 3rd bedroom and half bath.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Downtown New Bern
1 Unit Available
418 Johnson St
418 Johnson Street, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2500 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Downtown Blue Manor 1 - Property Id: 274194 Large townhouse located in historic district. Two short blocks from downtown New Bern. 1 king bed 1 full and two twins. The kitchen is fully equipped including small appliances.
1 of 53
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
River Bend
1 Unit Available
201 Shoreline Drive
201 Shoreline Drive, River Bend, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2700 sqft
201 Shoreline Drive - River Bend Subdivision Golf Course View! - River Bend Subdivision with Golf Course View! 3 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms. 2700 square ft, (2) story home with hard wood floors through out.
1 of 31
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
103 Leonard Dr
103 Leonard Road, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1500 sqft
Beautiful Family Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in New Bern offers large living room with gas fireplace, high ceilings and ceiling fan. The bright, open equipped kitchen comes with fridge, stove/oven and dishwasher.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
James City
1 Unit Available
100 Joshua Norman Drive
100 Joshua Norman Dr, New Bern, NC
Available 8/7/2020New Bern Home in Creekside Village. Beautiful home in New Bern offers spacious living room with fireplace. The equipped kitchen with range/oven, refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Greenbrier
1 Unit Available
603 Doral Court
603 Doral Court, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3330 sqft
Exceptional Home nestled into a quiet cul-de-sac in one of New Bern's most sought-after neighborhoods-Greenbrier. This brick home offers all the space you want and need.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2928 Judge Manly Drive
2928 Judge Manly Drive, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1400 sqft
Well designed, well located home with spacious laundry/utility and garage. this home is perfect for a couple or growing family.
1 of 14
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
116 Portia Court
116 Portia Court, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Enjoy the privacy and serenity of this home surrounded by over one acre of rolling wooded terrain abundant with flowering trees and shrubs. Immaculately maintained home close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.
1 of 14
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
3135 Drew Avenue
3135 Drew Avenue, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2050 sqft
This is a must see home with tons of great features. Located in the great community of Longleaf Pines in New Bern just minutes from the Slocum gate of MCAS Cherry Point, beaches, restaurants and shopping.
Results within 10 miles of Brices Creek
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairfield Harbour
1 Unit Available
4005 Marina Townes
4005 Marina Townes Dr, Fairfield Harbour, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
4005 Marina Townes Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous furnished 3BR/3BA Marina Front Condo - This furnished condo has 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.