All apartments in Black Mountain
Find more places like 8 Woodcock Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Black Mountain, NC
/
8 Woodcock Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

8 Woodcock Street

8 Woodcock St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8 Woodcock St, Black Mountain, NC 28711
Downtown Black Mountain

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Apartment Rental Black Mountain-Downstairs Unit - 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Black Mountain. Trash and lawn care included. W/D hookups. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Woodcock Street have any available units?
8 Woodcock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Black Mountain, NC.
Is 8 Woodcock Street currently offering any rent specials?
8 Woodcock Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Woodcock Street pet-friendly?
No, 8 Woodcock Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Black Mountain.
Does 8 Woodcock Street offer parking?
No, 8 Woodcock Street does not offer parking.
Does 8 Woodcock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Woodcock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Woodcock Street have a pool?
No, 8 Woodcock Street does not have a pool.
Does 8 Woodcock Street have accessible units?
No, 8 Woodcock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Woodcock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Woodcock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Woodcock Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Woodcock Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCJohnson City, TNGreer, SCTaylors, SCBoiling Springs, SCDuncan, SC
Weaverville, NCBerea, SCEtowah, NCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCElizabethton, TN
Slater-Marietta, SCParker, SCSwannanoa, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
East Tennessee State University