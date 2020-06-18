Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8 Woodcock Street
8 Woodcock St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8 Woodcock St, Black Mountain, NC 28711
Downtown Black Mountain
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Apartment Rental Black Mountain-Downstairs Unit - 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Black Mountain. Trash and lawn care included. W/D hookups. Sorry, no pets.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5831105)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8 Woodcock Street have any available units?
8 Woodcock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Black Mountain, NC
.
Is 8 Woodcock Street currently offering any rent specials?
8 Woodcock Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Woodcock Street pet-friendly?
No, 8 Woodcock Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Black Mountain
.
Does 8 Woodcock Street offer parking?
No, 8 Woodcock Street does not offer parking.
Does 8 Woodcock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Woodcock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Woodcock Street have a pool?
No, 8 Woodcock Street does not have a pool.
Does 8 Woodcock Street have accessible units?
No, 8 Woodcock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Woodcock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Woodcock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Woodcock Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Woodcock Street does not have units with air conditioning.
