All apartments in Bessemer City
Find more places like 704 W Virginia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bessemer City, NC
/
704 W Virginia Avenue
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:03 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
704 W Virginia Avenue
704 West Virginia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
704 West Virginia Avenue, Bessemer City, NC 28016
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 704 W Virginia Avenue have any available units?
704 W Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bessemer City, NC
.
Is 704 W Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
704 W Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 W Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 704 W Virginia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bessemer City
.
Does 704 W Virginia Avenue offer parking?
No, 704 W Virginia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 704 W Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 W Virginia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 W Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 704 W Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 704 W Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 704 W Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 704 W Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 W Virginia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 W Virginia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 W Virginia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
