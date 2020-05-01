409 South Skyland Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Move-In Ready home! This home boasts a large spacious kitchen that opens to the breakfast area with lots of cabinet space, breakfast bar, and all appliances included. Spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space. Large windows adding lots of natural light. The backyard features an oversized deck, perfect for entertaining and enjoying the Carolina Weather! Email us today to schedule a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.