All apartments in Bessemer City
Find more places like 409 South Skyland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bessemer City, NC
/
409 South Skyland Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:55 PM

409 South Skyland Drive

409 South Skyland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

409 South Skyland Avenue, Bessemer City, NC 28016

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Move-In Ready home! This home boasts a large spacious kitchen that opens to the breakfast area with lots of cabinet space, breakfast bar, and all appliances included. Spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space. Large windows adding lots of natural light. The backyard features an oversized deck, perfect for entertaining and enjoying the Carolina Weather! Email us today to schedule a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 South Skyland Drive have any available units?
409 South Skyland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bessemer City, NC.
Is 409 South Skyland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
409 South Skyland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 South Skyland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 South Skyland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 409 South Skyland Drive offer parking?
No, 409 South Skyland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 409 South Skyland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 South Skyland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 South Skyland Drive have a pool?
No, 409 South Skyland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 409 South Skyland Drive have accessible units?
No, 409 South Skyland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 409 South Skyland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 South Skyland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 South Skyland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 South Skyland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCBoiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCCherryville, NCRanlo, NCClover, SCShelby, NCLincolnton, NCBelmont, NC
Denver, NCGaffney, SCTega Cay, SCNewton, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCPineville, NCKannapolis, NCLenoir, NCWeddington, NCStallings, NCWaxhaw, NCChester, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College