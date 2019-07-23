All apartments in Bessemer City
204 East Georgia Avenue
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:49 PM

204 East Georgia Avenue

204 East Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

204 East Georgia Avenue, Bessemer City, NC 28016

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Quaint 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Bessemer City. Has a large shared backyard with the quadplex and is convenient to HWY 161 for commuting to nearby shops and restaurants! 575 square feet per unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

