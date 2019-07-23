Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bessemer City, NC
/
204 East Georgia Avenue
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:49 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
204 East Georgia Avenue
204 East Georgia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
204 East Georgia Avenue, Bessemer City, NC 28016
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Quaint 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Bessemer City. Has a large shared backyard with the quadplex and is convenient to HWY 161 for commuting to nearby shops and restaurants! 575 square feet per unit!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 204 East Georgia Avenue have any available units?
204 East Georgia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bessemer City, NC
.
Is 204 East Georgia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
204 East Georgia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 East Georgia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 204 East Georgia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bessemer City
.
Does 204 East Georgia Avenue offer parking?
No, 204 East Georgia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 204 East Georgia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 East Georgia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 East Georgia Avenue have a pool?
No, 204 East Georgia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 204 East Georgia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 204 East Georgia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 204 East Georgia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 East Georgia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 East Georgia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 204 East Georgia Avenue has units with air conditioning.

