Bessemer City, NC
114 W. Ohio Avenue
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:38 AM

114 W. Ohio Avenue

114 West Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

114 West Ohio Avenue, Bessemer City, NC 28016

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
"APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE"

Quaint 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, ranch style home in quiet neighborhood located in Bessemer City, NC. Fresh paint job throughout home. A great home and move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 W. Ohio Avenue have any available units?
114 W. Ohio Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bessemer City, NC.
Is 114 W. Ohio Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
114 W. Ohio Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 W. Ohio Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 W. Ohio Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 114 W. Ohio Avenue offer parking?
No, 114 W. Ohio Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 114 W. Ohio Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 W. Ohio Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 W. Ohio Avenue have a pool?
No, 114 W. Ohio Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 114 W. Ohio Avenue have accessible units?
No, 114 W. Ohio Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 114 W. Ohio Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 W. Ohio Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 W. Ohio Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 W. Ohio Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

