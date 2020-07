Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool table bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet yoga accessible pool 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments green community guest parking key fob access lobby nest technology online portal package receiving smoke-free community

New Apartment Homes in Bermuda Run, NC!Life in Bermuda Run is about effortless living with plenty of activities to enjoy with family and friends. Local charm radiates all around you with quick access to golf, restaurants, bars, and shops.A style that feels like home but looks sophisticated and chic. Extreme attention to detail is apparent in each apartment design. From our modern kitchens featuring stainless steel appliances and designer backsplashes to our cozy outdoor firepit. Comet Bermuda Run has homes that meet your lifestyle.