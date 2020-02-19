All apartments in Belmont
904 Brook Street
904 Brook Street

904 Brook Street · No Longer Available
Location

904 Brook Street, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath in Belmont - close to riverfront park, downtown Belmont, Charlotte airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Brook Street have any available units?
904 Brook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
Is 904 Brook Street currently offering any rent specials?
904 Brook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Brook Street pet-friendly?
No, 904 Brook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 904 Brook Street offer parking?
No, 904 Brook Street does not offer parking.
Does 904 Brook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Brook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Brook Street have a pool?
No, 904 Brook Street does not have a pool.
Does 904 Brook Street have accessible units?
No, 904 Brook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Brook Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Brook Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Brook Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Brook Street does not have units with air conditioning.

