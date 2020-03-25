All apartments in Belmont
7 Vesta Street

7 Vesta Street · No Longer Available
Location

7 Vesta Street, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

hardwood floors
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
tennis court
Cute brick ranch in Davis Park neighborhood. Close to Davis Park, tennis courts, downtown Belmont, restaurants. Refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, nice backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Vesta Street have any available units?
7 Vesta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
Is 7 Vesta Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 Vesta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Vesta Street pet-friendly?
No, 7 Vesta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 7 Vesta Street offer parking?
No, 7 Vesta Street does not offer parking.
Does 7 Vesta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Vesta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Vesta Street have a pool?
No, 7 Vesta Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 Vesta Street have accessible units?
No, 7 Vesta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Vesta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Vesta Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Vesta Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Vesta Street does not have units with air conditioning.

