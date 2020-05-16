All apartments in Belmont
512 Summerfield Place

512 Summerfield Pl · No Longer Available
Location

512 Summerfield Pl, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful Georgian style all brick 3 bedrooms / 2.5 baths home. Featuring polished concrete floors on the main level, granite in kitchen and baths, SS appliances, a two-car garage and spacious outdoor patio. The main level is an open concept floor plan with a living room that opens to the beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, bar and an eat in kitchen area. The kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, range, disposal and wine cooler. The main floor has custom barn doors that open to a separate office that leads into a custom theater room. The second level has 3 spacious bedrooms with lots of closets. The master suite has a stone shower with double vanity and a large walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms have a Jack and Jill bathroom with plenty of room. Enjoy the large covered patio surrounded by a brick wall for privacy. Access to local parks and excellent schools. No Section 8. Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Summerfield Place have any available units?
512 Summerfield Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 512 Summerfield Place have?
Some of 512 Summerfield Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Summerfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
512 Summerfield Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Summerfield Place pet-friendly?
No, 512 Summerfield Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 512 Summerfield Place offer parking?
Yes, 512 Summerfield Place offers parking.
Does 512 Summerfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Summerfield Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Summerfield Place have a pool?
No, 512 Summerfield Place does not have a pool.
Does 512 Summerfield Place have accessible units?
No, 512 Summerfield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Summerfield Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Summerfield Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Summerfield Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Summerfield Place does not have units with air conditioning.
