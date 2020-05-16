512 Summerfield Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful Georgian style all brick 3 bedrooms / 2.5 baths home. Featuring polished concrete floors on the main level, granite in kitchen and baths, SS appliances, a two-car garage and spacious outdoor patio. The main level is an open concept floor plan with a living room that opens to the beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, bar and an eat in kitchen area. The kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, range, disposal and wine cooler. The main floor has custom barn doors that open to a separate office that leads into a custom theater room. The second level has 3 spacious bedrooms with lots of closets. The master suite has a stone shower with double vanity and a large walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms have a Jack and Jill bathroom with plenty of room. Enjoy the large covered patio surrounded by a brick wall for privacy. Access to local parks and excellent schools. No Section 8. Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional).