Belmont, NC
503 Park Street
503 Park Street

503 Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

503 Park Street, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Conveniently located 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house with plenty of parking. Great for home & office with plenty of parking. Minutes to Charlotte airport, I-85, downtown Belmont. Refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, nice deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Park Street have any available units?
503 Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 503 Park Street have?
Some of 503 Park Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
503 Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Park Street pet-friendly?
No, 503 Park Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 503 Park Street offer parking?
Yes, 503 Park Street offers parking.
Does 503 Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Park Street have a pool?
No, 503 Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 503 Park Street have accessible units?
No, 503 Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Park Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Park Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Park Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Park Street does not have units with air conditioning.

