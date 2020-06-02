Conveniently located 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house with plenty of parking. Great for home & office with plenty of parking. Minutes to Charlotte airport, I-85, downtown Belmont. Refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, nice deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 503 Park Street have any available units?
503 Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 503 Park Street have?
Some of 503 Park Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
503 Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.