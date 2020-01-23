All apartments in Belmont
Find more places like 501 Gaston Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belmont, NC
/
501 Gaston Avenue
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

501 Gaston Avenue

501 Gaston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belmont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

501 Gaston Avenue, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Home in Belmont with Two Car Garage - Welcome Home!

You are going to love this adorable 2 bedroom and 2 bath home in Belmont! Spacious bedrooms, wood floors, open kitchen, and separate laundry room! Cozy front porch and private back deck! You will love the extra storage space and two car garage!

This home rents for $950 and the deposit is $900.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple. Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5409592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Gaston Avenue have any available units?
501 Gaston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 501 Gaston Avenue have?
Some of 501 Gaston Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Gaston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
501 Gaston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Gaston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 501 Gaston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 501 Gaston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 501 Gaston Avenue offers parking.
Does 501 Gaston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Gaston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Gaston Avenue have a pool?
No, 501 Gaston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 501 Gaston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 501 Gaston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Gaston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Gaston Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Gaston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Gaston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belmont 1 BedroomsBelmont 2 Bedrooms
Belmont Apartments with GarageBelmont Apartments with Parking
Belmont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College