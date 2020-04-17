All apartments in Belmont
Last updated April 17 2020 at 8:33 PM

420 Spring Gardens Drive

420 Spring Gardens Dr · No Longer Available
Location

420 Spring Gardens Dr, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1442341

Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Surety bond for deposit

3/2.5 townhome-end unit-granite-stainless steele appliances-W/D-wood flooring-fenced patio/small yard

Pets are welcome/owner approval
|Amenities: Stainless steel appliances,Wood flooring,Granite countertops,Fenced yard,Dogs ok,Cats ok,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Spring Gardens Drive have any available units?
420 Spring Gardens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
What amenities does 420 Spring Gardens Drive have?
Some of 420 Spring Gardens Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Spring Gardens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
420 Spring Gardens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Spring Gardens Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Spring Gardens Drive is pet friendly.
Does 420 Spring Gardens Drive offer parking?
No, 420 Spring Gardens Drive does not offer parking.
Does 420 Spring Gardens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Spring Gardens Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Spring Gardens Drive have a pool?
No, 420 Spring Gardens Drive does not have a pool.
Does 420 Spring Gardens Drive have accessible units?
No, 420 Spring Gardens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Spring Gardens Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Spring Gardens Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Spring Gardens Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Spring Gardens Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

