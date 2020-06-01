Rent Calculator
Last updated June 1 2020
405 Main Street
405 North Main Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
405 North Main Street, Belmont, NC 28012
Amenities
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Main Street in Belmont - minutes from downtown, shops, parks, & restaurants. Spacious home with eat-in kitchen. Lawncare included in rental rate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 405 Main Street have any available units?
405 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Belmont, NC
.
Is 405 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
405 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 405 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Belmont
.
Does 405 Main Street offer parking?
No, 405 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 405 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Main Street have a pool?
No, 405 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 405 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 405 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
