Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:07 PM

330 Todd Street

330 Todd Street · (980) 498-7144
Location

330 Todd Street, Belmont, NC 28012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$815

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home is locate in Belmont and is close to I-85 and shopping and dining.

Available for a December 18, 2019 move-in.

This awesome home features:

* Cozy front porch
* Living room
* Kitchen with SS appliances
* Granite counter tops
* Central air & heat
* Bonus / Office
* Washer & Dryer included
* Laminate flooring
* Backyard

To schedule a tour please contact Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email him at ron@k2reg.com. Additional listings are at our website at www.k2rental.com.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals.

Pets allowed with the approval of the property owner.

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Schools:

*Belmont central elementry
*Belmont middle
*South point high

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Todd Street have any available units?
330 Todd Street has a unit available for $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 Todd Street have?
Some of 330 Todd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Todd Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 Todd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Todd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 Todd Street is pet friendly.
Does 330 Todd Street offer parking?
No, 330 Todd Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 Todd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Todd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Todd Street have a pool?
No, 330 Todd Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 Todd Street have accessible units?
No, 330 Todd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Todd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Todd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Todd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 330 Todd Street has units with air conditioning.
