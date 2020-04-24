330 Todd Street

Amenities
This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home is locate in Belmont and is close to I-85 and shopping and dining.
Available for a December 18, 2019 move-in.
This awesome home features:
* Cozy front porch
* Living room
* Kitchen with SS appliances
* Granite counter tops
* Central air & heat
* Bonus / Office
* Washer & Dryer included
* Laminate flooring
* Backyard
To schedule a tour please contact Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email him at ron@k2reg.com. Additional listings are at our website at www.k2rental.com.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals.
Pets allowed with the approval of the property owner.
PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Schools:
*Belmont central elementry
*Belmont middle
*South point high