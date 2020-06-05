All apartments in Belmont
307 Main Street
307 Main Street

307 North Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

307 North Main Street, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom close to downtown Belmont, parks, shopping, restaurants. Remodeled duplex, nice backyard, storage building. Solid surface flooring - walk in closet. All electric utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Main Street have any available units?
307 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
Is 307 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
307 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 307 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 307 Main Street offer parking?
No, 307 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 307 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Main Street have a pool?
No, 307 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 307 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 307 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

