Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

12 Kingston Street

12 Kingston Street · No Longer Available
Location

12 Kingston Street, Belmont, NC 28012

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Adorable one level 2 bedroom 2 bathroom in Davis Park neighborhood. Solid surfaces throughout, updated kitchen, great fenced backyard & patio. Convenient carport and exterior storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Kingston Street have any available units?
12 Kingston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, NC.
Is 12 Kingston Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 Kingston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Kingston Street pet-friendly?
No, 12 Kingston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 12 Kingston Street offer parking?
Yes, 12 Kingston Street offers parking.
Does 12 Kingston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Kingston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Kingston Street have a pool?
No, 12 Kingston Street does not have a pool.
Does 12 Kingston Street have accessible units?
No, 12 Kingston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Kingston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Kingston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Kingston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Kingston Street does not have units with air conditioning.

