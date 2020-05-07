Sign Up
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:11 PM
304 Pirate'S Landing Drive
304 Pirate Landing Drive
·
(252) 728-5462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
304 Pirate Landing Drive, Beaufort, NC 28516
Price and availability
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$1,300
3 Bed · 2 Bath
Amenities
cable included
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
Property Amenities
pool
Nicely appointed end unit. Sunroom is heated and cooled. Community pool, basic cable included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive have any available units?
304 Pirate'S Landing Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
304 Pirate'S Landing Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Beaufort
.
Does 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive offer parking?
No, 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive has a pool.
Does 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
