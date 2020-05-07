All apartments in Beaufort
304 Pirate'S Landing Drive.
304 Pirate'S Landing Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:11 PM

304 Pirate'S Landing Drive

304 Pirate Landing Drive · (252) 728-5462
Location

304 Pirate Landing Drive, Beaufort, NC 28516

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
Property Amenities
pool
Nicely appointed end unit. Sunroom is heated and cooled. Community pool, basic cable included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive have any available units?
304 Pirate'S Landing Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
304 Pirate'S Landing Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaufort.
Does 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive offer parking?
No, 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive has a pool.
Does 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Pirate'S Landing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

