Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 PM

Ansley at Roberts Lake

Open Now until 6pm
100 Roberts Lake Circle · (828) 490-4160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to One and a Half Months Free On Select Floor plans! Tours Available- Schedule your in-person appointment on our website!
Location

100 Roberts Lake Circle, Avery Creek, NC 28704

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 110-304 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 118-106 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit 116-108 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 116-204 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,290

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Unit 116-101 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Unit 104-307 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 108-208 · Avail. now

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1288 sqft

Unit 118-107 · Avail. now

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1288 sqft

Unit 118-301 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1398 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ansley at Roberts Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
courtyard
internet access
online portal
trash valet
ADVENTURE STARTS HERELocated only minutes from the city, Ansley at Roberts Lake is the perfect location to experience everything that is Asheville. Conveniently located to Biltmore Town Square where you will find unique shopping and dining experiences all within minutes of I-26 connecting you to the heart of Asheville. Our newly constructed, pet-friendly, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom garden homes allow you to live the lifestyle you deserve. Have Fun, Be Fit, Be Connected. Join the adventure. Live Ansley at Roberts Lake. What Living Should Be.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1st pet: $350, 2nd pet: $100
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Permit, garage: $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ansley at Roberts Lake have any available units?
Ansley at Roberts Lake has 18 units available starting at $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ansley at Roberts Lake have?
Some of Ansley at Roberts Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ansley at Roberts Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Ansley at Roberts Lake is offering the following rent specials: Up to One and a Half Months Free On Select Floor plans! Tours Available- Schedule your in-person appointment on our website!
Is Ansley at Roberts Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Ansley at Roberts Lake is pet friendly.
Does Ansley at Roberts Lake offer parking?
Yes, Ansley at Roberts Lake offers parking.
Does Ansley at Roberts Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ansley at Roberts Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ansley at Roberts Lake have a pool?
Yes, Ansley at Roberts Lake has a pool.
Does Ansley at Roberts Lake have accessible units?
No, Ansley at Roberts Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Ansley at Roberts Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, Ansley at Roberts Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Ansley at Roberts Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ansley at Roberts Lake has units with air conditioning.
